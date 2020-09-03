Marvel's Avengers exhibition is opening in Toronto this year

It would appear as though the Avengers (of Marvel Comics and very loud action movie fame) are gearing up for an extra-long mission at Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre... and they're looking for a manager.

A curious job posting for an "AVENGERS Retail Manager" hit Indeed.com yesterday, from the beleaguered Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) of all places.

The gig is for someone to manage part of an exhibit coming to Yorkdale Mall, however — not on the grounds of Exhibition Place, where the CNE usually conducts its business.

"Every so often, a project comes along that's so phenomenal, it gets the whole world talking," reads the listing.

"Introducing Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.: The Exhibit, where for the first time ever, fans can discover the origins of their favourite superheroes in a thrilling, immersive experience."

A quick search of the travelling exhibit's name brings up some pretty impressive photos from Discovery Times Square museum in New York City, where it first launched in 2014 at a cost of $7.5 million.

The attraction went on from there to visit South Korea and Paris before landing at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where it's been since June of 2016.

If multiple new job listings from the CNE's "Exhibition Adventure Inc." offshoot are any indication, it will hit Toronto sometime soon. A callout for actors indicates that the contract term would run from October 2020 until March 2021 "with potential for extension."

The exhibit will make its first-ever venture into Canada this fall, if all goes as seemingly planned, bringing with it original sets, props, costumes and "even the Avengers training facility itself" for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explore "in a story-driven walkthrough" experience.

Per Treasure Island's website: "Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is an interactive and educational exhibit bringing visitors in the world of The Avengers. All ages are welcome to the official Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network (S.T.A.T.I.O.N.) headquarters."

"Access exclusive intelligence files, classified studies, and experiments that explore the history and scientific origins of The Avengers while training to become an official agent of the S.T.A.T.I.O.N.," continues the attraction's description.

No word yet on how much the attraction will cost for Canadians to access and what type of social distancing protocols will be in effect amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Vegas, it's USD $34 a pop for adults and kids over 12, while those under 11 are $24, and kids under three are free.