Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
outdoor movies toronto

You can watch free movies under the stars in a Toronto park this summer

If you're watching a movie these days, it's either at home on Netflix or in your car at a drive-in movie theatre. But good news: you'll soon be able to watch one outdoors, and for free. 

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) is back for its 10th anniversary with programming from August 21 to 30 for their 10-day outdoor movie extravaganza: Ten Years of Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

Taking over Fort York, audiences will be able to watch 10 films from TOPS' first decade of programming (the most memorable ones). They'll each be screened with Canadian short films.

Tickets, which are absolutely free, can be reserved online starting August 3 at noon. Events max out at 100 tickets per screening, with a limit of 2 per person for the whole festival

Physical distancing will be key on the Fort York grounds, so there are a few rules for physical distancing.

Groups must sit "at least the distance of one blanket from the next group", according to TOPS. They must also bring their own seating, whether that be blankets or chairs. 

Masks are required when entering through the venue's gates, and encouraged if in common areas, like in line for the portable restrooms or at the concession stand. If you don't bring your own mask, disposable masks will be available free-of-charge. They also have TOPS masks for sale. 

None of this applies, of course, if you're a resident of the high rise condos overlooking Fort York. 

This year, the TOPS screen will be facing the condo, meaning residents will be able to watch from their window or balcony for free. All they need to do is tune in to an audio link provided to join the screening. 

Food and drink service starts at 6:30 p.m. Screenings start at around 8:30 p.m., or sundown. 

Here's TOPS' programme schedule for screenings at Fort York. 

Friday, August 21

Rear Window
Shorts: Dinette and The Women's Hour (World Premiere)

Saturday, August 22

Big 
Shorts: the Little Deputy, Tips are Appreciated (World Premiere) 

Sunday, August 23

Rafiki
Short: The Drop In

Monday, August 24

Roman Holiday
Short: Long Branch

Tuesday, August 25

Do The Right Thing
Short: Savage

Wednesday, August 26

The Lunchbox
Short: Lunchbox Loser

Thursday, August 27

Thelma & Louise
Short: Glitter's Wild Women

Friday, August 28

The Before Trilogy: Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnigh
Short: 100 Musicians

Saturday, August 29

Twister
Short: Blackout

Sunday, August 30

Nosferatu 
Short: The Guest

Lead photo by

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

