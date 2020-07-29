Toronto shopping mall is transforming its parking lot into a drive-in movie theatre

The parking lot of of one of Toronto's most popular malls is about to transform into a drive-in theatre with outdoor movies for the next three weekends straight.

Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke is screening films starting Thursday, July 30, as part of Toronto's citywide outdoor movie program: DriveInTO.

Every night there will be a double-screening, with tickets going for $10 per vehicle. You can buy them online, and all proceeds will be donated to St. Joseph's Hospital.

It'll be a mix of live-action, animated films and comedy. On the weekend of Aug. 13, films from the National Film Board of Canada will be featured for two nights.

Screenings will be taking place at the parking lot at the corner of The Queensway and Sherway Gardens Road, with the number of car spots limited to 100 per screening.

The billing will consist of two movies, which will run nightly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Movies start at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily, with gates opening to vehicles one hour in advance of each show.

You'll need tickets for each car and show, with proof of purchase (either through a physical ticket or an e-mail) required to enter the parking lot. Spots are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There won't be any food sold but you're encouraged to bring your own snacks. There will be washrooms set up outside in the lot and you will be required to wear a mask while in line.

Here are the outdoor movies Sherway Gardens will be screening this summer.

Thursday, July 30 - Saturday, Aug. 1

The Nut Job 2 (PG) - 6 p.m.

The Hustle (PG) - 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6 - Saturday, Aug. 8

The Wild Life (PG) - 6 p.m.

Long Shot (14A) - 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13

True North (GA) - 6 p.m.

nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up (PG) - 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14

Mighty Jerome (GA) - 6 p.m.

True North - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15

The Wild Life (PG) - 6 p.m.

Long Shot (14A) - 9 p.m.

More info and tickets are available on the Sherway Gardens website.