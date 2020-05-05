Film
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hot docs toronto

The Hot Docs Festival in Toronto is screening 135 films online this year

Film
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've already exhausted Tiger King and are waiting for the next episode of The Last Dance, you can look forward to a huge influx of documentaries online thanks to this year's Hot Docs Festival.

The annual international documentary film festival announced today that it's moved its programming online in light of the pandemic and subsequent closure of its home theatre on Bloor Street.

Over 135 works from its 2020 official selection will be made available online through its website.

"Over a month ago when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, we took the unprecedented step of postponing the public Festival anticipating that we would soon be able to reschedule it," said Brett Hendrie, executive director of Hot Docs, in a press release.

"But now, given the ongoing uncertainly around when live festivals and other large gatherings may safely be held, we are fortunate to have this option to bring these outstanding films to our audiences."

Ninety-one feature and mid-length titles, and more than 45 short films and additional features will make up the festival, plus pre-recorded Q&As with filmmakers and subjects and live virtual events.

The festival itself will run from May 28 to June 6, while some titles will be available to check out for $9 each ($8 for members) until June 24.

The fest was initially scheduled to run from April 30 to May 10, but like so many other events in Toronto and around the country, it had to move online, postpone or outright cancel.

Other film festivals have had to similarly adapt, such as Inside Out, which has kept its originally slated dates for later this month to feature online screenings but has moved its in-person celebrations to October, while TIFF is still adjusting its programming.

Lead photo by

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

The Hot Docs Festival in Toronto is screening 135 films online this year

Toronto filmmaker's short film on COVID-19 acts as a PSA for those not taking pandemic seriously

Toronto International Film Festival is still happening but it might include online screenings

Toronto movie theatre is streaming films online and lets you buy tickets for healthcare workers

Big Brother Canada ends production in Toronto due to COVID-19 government orders

Big Brother Canada still filming in Toronto despite COVID-19 pandemic

Toronto movie theatres have been asked to close temporarily due to coronavirus

Toronto's Director X slammed for promoting herbs to treat coronavirus