The Hot Docs Festival in Toronto is screening 135 films online this year

If you've already exhausted Tiger King and are waiting for the next episode of The Last Dance, you can look forward to a huge influx of documentaries online thanks to this year's Hot Docs Festival.

The annual international documentary film festival announced today that it's moved its programming online in light of the pandemic and subsequent closure of its home theatre on Bloor Street.

Over 135 works from its 2020 official selection will be made available online through its website.

We're thrilled to announce that 135+ official #HotDocs2020 selections will be screened as part of HOT DOCS FESTIVAL ONLINE starting May 28! Stream doc premieres, enjoy pre-recorded filmmaker Q&As & more all from the comfort of home



"Over a month ago when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, we took the unprecedented step of postponing the public Festival anticipating that we would soon be able to reschedule it," said Brett Hendrie, executive director of Hot Docs, in a press release.

"But now, given the ongoing uncertainly around when live festivals and other large gatherings may safely be held, we are fortunate to have this option to bring these outstanding films to our audiences."

Ninety-one feature and mid-length titles, and more than 45 short films and additional features will make up the festival, plus pre-recorded Q&As with filmmakers and subjects and live virtual events.

The festival itself will run from May 28 to June 6, while some titles will be available to check out for $9 each ($8 for members) until June 24.

The fest was initially scheduled to run from April 30 to May 10, but like so many other events in Toronto and around the country, it had to move online, postpone or outright cancel.

Other film festivals have had to similarly adapt, such as Inside Out, which has kept its originally slated dates for later this month to feature online screenings but has moved its in-person celebrations to October, while TIFF is still adjusting its programming.