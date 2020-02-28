Toronto is getting a massive new film studio for Hollywood productions

The Toronto area will soon be home to a sprawling new film studio for Hollywood shoots — one of only a few of its kind in and around the city.

The 181,000-square-foot space, courtesy of Canadian production services company William F. White International, will house four sound stages that will cater primarily to big-name Hollywood film companies and streaming giants.

It will be the second Toronto-area facility from Whites, which is aiming to help address the drastic lack of film studio space around the city, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"Our primary Toronto location, Whites Studios Edwards Blvd., is already booked solid and our clients require additional stages," CEO Paul Bronfman told the outlet.

Other options for sets in the city currently include Backlot Film Studios and Wallace Film Studios, as well as Pinewood Toronto Studios and Cinespace Film Studios, both of which Netflix famously started leasing out for projects last year.

With so many productions underway that space has become extremely in-demand, Toronto's "Hollywood North" moniker seems more and more fitting.

Filmmakers, many of them major ones based in the U.S., actually spent a record $1.12 billion filming in the Toronto area last year.

Whites Studio Cantay is expected to provide hundreds of new jobs in the industry when it opens near Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga in early 2021.