Toronto filmmaker in the running to win Oscar for best documentary short

A Toronto-based filmmaker is headed to the Oscars this weekend, with a documentary that might just win an Academy Award.

Sami Khan's film St. Louis Superman, co-directed with Smriti Mundhra, has been nominated for best documentary short.

The 25-minute short follows activist and battle rapper Bruce Franks Jr. as he's elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, while facing past traumas and the emotional toll of activism as a Black man in Ferguson.

Khan and his team will be heading to the Oscars this Sunday, with Franks, in hopes of winning the coveted award.

"For all the filmmakers who were told you don't belong, we're here for you," wrote Khan in a recent Instagram post.

"If you were told your voice doesn't matter because of your face, class, age, gender, sexual orientation, or religion—we got you."

Since its release, St. Louis Superman has won a special jury prize at the Tribeca Film Festival, as well as the audience choice for short film at last year's Hot Docs.

Khan, who grew up in Sarnia, has worked on several shorts since 2007. His 2015 debut feature, Khoya, which played in Carlton Cinemas when it was released, was a quiet success that followed a Toronto mans' journey to find his birth parents in India.

St. Louis Superman goes up against four other films dealing with several fascinating topics, including girls skateboarding in Kabul and a South Korean ferry wreck.