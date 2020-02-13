Film
13 the musical

Movie based on musical that starred Ariana Grande is being filmed in Toronto

Famed comedic Broadway show 13: The Musical, which singer Ariana Grande once starred in, is coming to Netflix in a movie adaptation that is slated to be filmed in Toronto. And producers are currently holding open casting calls.

When it debuted in 2008, 13 was the only show of its kind to feature an all-teenager cast and band, centering on the story of a Jewish adolescent who is forced to move from the big city to smalltown U.S.A. in the wake of his parents' divorce.

It provided a breakout role for the now-superstar Grande, as well as stars like Riverdale's Graham Phillips.

The team behind the new rendition is currently seeking video auditions from teenagers around the age of 13, with rehearsals due to commence in New York City early this summer and filming to follow in both Toronto and NYC later in the season. 

Kids will need to show off their singing, dancing and acting chops in their submission tapes to be considered.

Neil Meron, who is famous for musicals like Hairspray, Jesus Christ Superstar and Chicago, is on the team to produce Netflix original film, which will be directed by Tamra Davis, known for her work on the new High School Musical series.

The show will have a script by Robert Horn, who co-wrote the book it's based on, with original music by Jason Robert Brown.

Viewers will have to wait and see if any recognizable Toronto locales show up in the final product.

