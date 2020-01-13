Toronto is getting a live sing-a-long version of the awful Cats movie

If you want to relive and even elevate your experience of watching the unsettling mess that was Cats, the kind-of live-action feature film take on the famed musical, you now have the chance to do so one weekend this month in Toronto.

The Dumpster Raccoon series, which proudly screens "trashy cult classics" alongside drag and burlesque performances (and more), has taken on the off-putting fever dream of a movie.

The very special showings of Cats will use audience participation as their cornerstone, adding puppeteering, tap dancing, singing, painting and even stripping to the mix.

The evenings will echo how completely bizarre and random the film itself is, as "people will come up during a number and they will do whatever it is they’re going to do," Dumpster Raccoon programmer Anthony Oliveira tells Now Toronto.

Depending on how they go, there may be more interactive screenings of the star-studded trainwreck by Dumpster Raccoon, so Cats's weirdest, most trippy iteration yet can continue to disturb and entertain Toronto viewers forever.

And, given that these first two viewing parties on January 18 and January 19 are already sold out, it looks like that may indeed happen. Anyone looking to partake can keep an eye out for future dates.