Toronto is getting a Star Wars pop-up

In a galaxy not so far away, a Star Wars pop up is opening for Toronto fans to visit.

Starting on Decemeber 13, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Experience opens and will be around for limited 9-day run.

The pop-up exhibit gives fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe and take pictures in the six rooms that consist of The Lightsaber Room, The Chewie Inspired Room, The Force Room, The C-3PO Inspired Room, The Toy Room and The Ticket Room.

Hey #Toronto, get ready to make the Kessel run in less than twelve parsecs 👀 👀 👀

This exhibit in Toronto is the only one in Canada where fans will be able to have this unique one-of-a-kind experience.

The pop up will mark the conlusion of the Skywalker saga, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie coming out on December 19.

People wanting to viist the pop-up are encouraged tofollow Walt Disney Studios Canada on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #TheRiseOfSkywalkerTO for the latest news and details.

The exhibit will be located at 277 Queen Street West and will open on December 13 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and remain open daily for the rest of the run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.