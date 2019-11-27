Cineplex to open massive new entertainment complex and food hall

Cineplex is launching a new entertainment complex called Junxion, and from the sound of it, it's going to be the Canada's Wonderland of movie theatres.

Canada's largest movie theatre chain (which also owns the Rec Room chain) announced today that it will be launching Junxion — a theatre-meets-food hall and live events space — in late 2020.

Its first ever location: Mississauga's Erin Mills Town Centre, where the inaugural Junxion will include six auditoriums, a lobby for performances and events.

A live events stage will offer a some different programming on certain evenings, including trivia nights and music.

A games area will include classic video and redemption games, while keeping it futuristic with a bunch of VR games.

There will also be a food hall with its own indoor food truck and a bar with craft beer and cocktails. On the roof, there'll be a patio featuring with a screen for outdoor movie screenings and live TV events.

According to Cineplex, they plan on opening Junxions across Canada, including in Winnipeg's Kildonan Place.

As with all their other theatres, Junxion visitors will be able to collect SCENE points—which gives you even more of an excuse to load up on the popcorn.