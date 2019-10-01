There's a new movie about Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood

Regent Park is currently in the midst of undergoing the largest social housing redevelopment in North America, and when it's complete, the area will go from 100 per cent social housing to just 25 per cent.

The changes are making housing less accessible and life less affordable for Regent Park residents, and that's the story director Christene Browne tells in her new film, Farewell Regent.

The documentary includes interviews with the neighbourhood's oldest residents as well as its newest, and focuses on the hope and scepticism that surround the revitalisation.

"Farewell Regent eschews the storied violence of the community to focus on the activism and resilience that has always been in the DNA of its people," according to a description of the film.

Browne, who grew up in Regent Park, is the first Black woman to direct and write a dramatic feature film in Canada.

Farewell Regent will be screening at the 2019 Reelworld Film Festival later this month.

I am honored that my film Farewell Regent has been selected to take part in this year’s Reel World Film Festival. The screening will take place Saturday October 19th at 5 PM at Canada Square Cinema. I’m proud to be among such a great selection of films. https://t.co/JTZkTlSffy — Christene A. Browne (@ChristeneBrowne) September 13, 2019

The festival was founded by award-winning actress Tonya Williams in 2000 to open doors for racially diverse Canadian filmmakers and media artists from all across the country.

For the first time, the festival has announced that 100 per cent of its festival films were created by Canadian BIPOC filmmakers.

The 19th annual Reelworld Film Festival is on in Toronto from October 17 to 21, and Farewell Regent is screening at Famous Players Canada Square Cinemas on Sat, October 19.

Tickets for the film are on sale online, and the screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Sam Tecle, with director Christene Browne and special guests.