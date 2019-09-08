Film
Toronto theatre evacuated due to security threat at screening of Incitement movie at TIFF

The world premiere of Incitement at TIFF didn't go as planned when the screening was temporarily halted due to a security threat.

The physchological thriller by American-Israeli director Yaron Zilberman centres around the 1995 assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin through the worldview of his assassin.

About 5 minutes into the sold out screening at Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, the movie suddenly came to a halt and the lights were turned on before a TIFF spokesperson firmly addressed the audience from the front of the theatre.

The audience was informed that there was a security threat and instructed to leave the cinema in an orderly fashion until further information was available.

The stunned and confused audience calmly left the theatre, still unsure on both the nature of the threat and whether it was directed toward the specific film or Scotiabank Theatre as a whole which was screening numerous other TIFF movies at the time.

As it turned out, only Cinema 1 screening Incitement was evacuated and it was otherwise business as usual at the theatre.

After many minutes of waiting with no information forthcoming, TIFF personnel on site revealed the evacuation was due to a suspicious baggage, that the cinema was now deemed safe and the screening would resume.

Many in the audience chose not to return. The film's director Aaron Zilberman thanked those who remained for "staying for our PR stunt."

According to film writer Corey Atad, Rabin's daughter and grandson were among those at the premiere.

The screening concluded without incident and the film's cast and crew stuck around until the end to participate in a post screening Q&A as is TIFF tradition.

When reached for comment, a TIFF spokesperson said they had no information to share about this incident. This article will be updated should additional details be forthcoming.

