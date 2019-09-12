Someone got fired from their job because they went to see Dakota Johnson at TIFF

If you like to think of yourself as a die-hard celebrity lover, I hate to break it to you, but you are definitely not as hardcore as the fan who lost her job just to come to TIFF and meet Dakota Johnson.

Johnson was in town for the premiere of her new movie The Friend, which also stars Jason Segal and Casey Affleck.

One fan, who anxiously awaited Johnson's arrival at the premiere holding a sign saying "Dakota I got fired to come see you...selfie?" pretty much risked everything to be there.

In a video posted by TIFF online, the fan explains that she had asked for the weekend off about a month and a half ago and was told it was fine.

When the going gets tough, remember this fan who got fired for the chance to meet Dakota Johnson. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/0wzrevX5wU — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 12, 2019

Then, about a week ago, her boss told her she had to come in, even though she already had everything booked.

"So I was like, 'Well, okay I mean, I'm going,'" she said, to which her boss replied "Either you're coming in or you're getting fired."

The fan clearly already had her mind made up, and when her boss presented her with the ultimatum, the choice was obvious to her.

"Okay, well, I'm fired, bye," she said.

"It's good to have your priorities in life straight," said a woman standing next to her at the premiere who appeared to be her friend.

When Johnson finally arrived, she was met with screaming fans begging for selfies and complimenting her appearance.

She eventually made her way over to the die-hard fan who told Johnson a brief version of the story and asked for a hug.

Johnson hugged the fan and and took a photo with her, but the look on her face seemed as though even she was confused as to why a fan would risk her livelihood for a selfie.