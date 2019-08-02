Seth Rogen is screening his new movie in Toronto and it's totally free

If you've seen the trailer for Seth Rogen's new movie Good Boys then you already know it looks absolutely hilarious.

And on Wednesday, August 7, you can catch a free screening of the new R-rated comedy in celebration of National Friendship Day.

In partnership with Universal Pictures, Seth Rogen is offering more than 10,000 free tickets for select screenings in 100 participating theaters in Canada and the U.S.

Wanna see my new film Good Boys for FREE before it’s out in theaters – you can your friends can, only on August 7. RSVP at https://t.co/JAtPcRmKtj but hurry, seating is limited!!! pic.twitter.com/W8Ft0M7iDz — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 2, 2019

Screenings in the GTA will take place in Etobicoke ​​​, Scarborough, Vaughan and the downtown core.

Sadly, tickets for the downtown screening are already sold out, so it's a good idea to move quickly and reserve your seats online for one of the other showings.

Once you reserve online, reservation vouchers must be exchanged for screening tickets at the theatre box office beginning at 5:00 p.m. on August 7.

There's a limit of two tickets per guest.

Good Boys is from Point Grey producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the writers of Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party, and the filmmaking team of The Office and Bad Teacher.

It'll likely lead to some good laughs, but either way, it's free!