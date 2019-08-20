Cineplex is now offering free VIP upgrades in Toronto

If you've always wanted to watch a brand new flick while sipping on your favourite cocktail without the hefty price tag, your time has come.

Right now Cineplex is offering free VIP upgrades across Toronto and the rest of Canada, according to RedFlag Deals.

To get the deal, you simply have to book a VIP ticket at any theatre offering VIP in the country, either online or in the box office.

The price will automatically be the same as general admission — no promo code required.

A VIP ticket will usually set you back $25.99, and while general admission tickets vary by theatre, a regular ticket at Cineplex Yonge-Dundas and VIP is $14.99.

VIP theatres offer roomy leather seats, in-seat dining service and alcoholic beverages — so, basically everything you could ever want while watching a movie.

"VIP theatres offer a more intimate movie-watching experience compared to general admission shows," according to RedFlag Deals.

The deal started yesterday and it's on until August 29, so now just may be the perfect time to catch that movie you've been dying to see.