Spike Lee is coming to Toronto for Do the Right Thing

Film buffs rejoice, because (finally) Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee is headed to Toronto.

On July 19, Lee will be in the city to speak at a screening of his classic 1989 movie, Do The Right Thing.

The legendary Spike Lee takes us back to Bed-Stuy with a 4K screening of DO THE RIGHT THING + an in-person conversation on the film’s legacy in celebration of its 30th anniversary.



The film has themes of hatred, bigotry, police brutality and violence; all of which are sadly still relevant today.

It was nominated for two Oscars in its day and has been labelled "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress.

TIFF also recently announced an advance screening of Quentin Tarantino's new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

See it here first: Quentin Tarantino’s 9th feature ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.



The screening will take place on July 24.

Tickets for both screenings went on sale to the public today and regular tickets for the Spike Lee event are already sold out, but they'll have rush tickets the day of.