Cate Blanchett showed up at a drag brunch in Toronto on the weekend

While taking time off from filming, actress Cate Blanchett made an appearance at the West End Drag Brunch at the Gladstone Hotel in Toronto on Sunday.

The Australian actress brought her four-year-old daughter Edith Vivian Patricia Upton as her date.

Blanchett posed with Toronto native drag star Miss Moço, who performs at the brunch every Sunday.

The actress is in town while filming the series Mrs. America, which is scheduled to come out next year.

In the show, Blanchett stars as Phyllis Schlafly, an antifeminist during the creation of the Equal Rights Amendment. Her character and real life persona seem to be a little conflicting. 

