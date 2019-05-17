Film
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 31 minutes ago
cole london

Toronto high school student just won a major film award

A Toronto high school student just won a huge award from TIFF, which kind of makes you wonder what you're doing with your life, huh?

Filmmaker Cole London, who is just 17 and a student at Claude Watson School for the Arts, just won the coveted Best Film award at the annual TIFF Jump Cuts High-School Filmmakers Showcase.

London's film, My Fair Robot, beat out over 90 other student films to take home the top prize.

"It makes you feel like you’re doing something right. Like I'm on the right path," he said after winning the award ealier this week.

The seven minute short film is about Charlie and his quest to build himself a robot date that he can bring to his school's prom.

My Fair Robot also won awards at the Zoom Student Film Festival.

London will be heading to York University in the fall as one of 10 students accepted into the BFA screenwriting program.

Lead photo by

Cole London

