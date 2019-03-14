Toronto Hot Docs has launched a series for stoners

In case you haven't seen the news (in the past several months), weed is legal now! And in an embrace of the joyous celebration, Hot Docs is jumping on board.

The documentary-focused theatre has announced a new screening series, aptly titled "High Minded." The series will showcase films that are visually arresting and— as the festival puts it— "psychedelic."

The first film announced for the series is Samsara, a Ron Fricke film that explores the visually-stunning wonders of the world, focusing on human spiritually. The film features no dialogue or narration, just offering visual marvels that "expand the mind."

If you're looking to head to High Minded series next month, it begins on April 9 with Samsara, and tickets are $13.

The series is open to all, so long as you're of legal age. No smoking is permitted in the theatre, but Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema will be offering a snack bar.