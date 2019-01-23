Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shopify studios toronto

Shopify is opening movie and TV studio in Toronto

Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You might soon see the little green shopping bag logo at the end of your favourite TV show.

Canadian e-commerce brand Shopify has announced it's launching a TV and film production studio in Toronto called Shopify Studios.

Like Netflix, the Ottawa-based company has plans to start churning out movies, shows and documentaries, overseeing and financing them from the development stages all the way to airing them on streaming platforms and traditional networks.

They'll start off by releasing a series of short 20- to 30-minute films about entrepreneurs and their crafts.

Among the studios who've already agreed to sign with Shopify are companies like Spoke Studios, Saville Productions and Anonymous Content, which has produced major hits like Mr. Robot for USA Network, Maniac and 13 Reasons Why for Netflix.

Aside from their Toronto space, they'll also operate Shopify Studios from New York and Los Angeles too.

Lead photo by

@gshardra

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Shopify is opening movie and TV studio in Toronto

Toronto-based short film Bao scores Oscar nomination

Toronto underground venue CineCycle might close after accusations of racism

Rob Ford movie to premiere at SXSW this spring

Netflix wants to open a major film and TV studio in Toronto

Vintage Toronto Christmas commercials from the 1980s

Glorious retro TV specials from Toronto Christmas past

Original cast of Degrassi to reunite at Toronto convention