Shopify is opening movie and TV studio in Toronto

You might soon see the little green shopping bag logo at the end of your favourite TV show.

Canadian e-commerce brand Shopify has announced it's launching a TV and film production studio in Toronto called Shopify Studios.

Like Netflix, the Ottawa-based company has plans to start churning out movies, shows and documentaries, overseeing and financing them from the development stages all the way to airing them on streaming platforms and traditional networks.

They'll start off by releasing a series of short 20- to 30-minute films about entrepreneurs and their crafts.

Among the studios who've already agreed to sign with Shopify are companies like Spoke Studios, Saville Productions and Anonymous Content, which has produced major hits like Mr. Robot for USA Network, Maniac and 13 Reasons Why for Netflix.

Aside from their Toronto space, they'll also operate Shopify Studios from New York and Los Angeles too.