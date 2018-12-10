Toronto film critics just named the best movies of the year

Oscars season is fast approaching, which means accolades are starting to file out left and right.

There are countless groups and organizations that award film creators for their work. Toronto is home to one such group, the Toronto Film Critics Association.

The group is made up of film critics, journalists, and others in the industry, and awards recognition for directors, films, and actors.

This year, the TFCA has awarded the Best Movie to Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, who also won for Best Director.

Best Female Lead was awarded to Olivia Colman in The Favourite.

Best Male Lead was awarded to Ethan Hawke, for First Reformed.

Roma is a Netflix original film. It stars Yalitza Aparicio as a nanny for a wealthy family, who deals with a pregnancy and a needy employer who resides in a very different level of Mexico's class status system.

Here's the full list of 2018 awards from the TFCA:

Best Picture

Roma

Runners-up: Burning and First Reformed

Best Actor

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Runners-up: Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate and Viggo Mortensen Green Book

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Steven Yuen, Burning

Runners-up: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Runners-up: Emma Stone, The Favourite and Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Runners-up: Lee Chang-dong, Burning, Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Best screenplay

Tie: The Favourite by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara and First Reformed by Paul Schrader

Runner-up: Roma by Alfonso Cuarón

Best First Feature

Sorry to Bother You directed by Boots Riley

Runners-up: Eighth Grade directed by Bo Burnham and Hereditary directed by Ari Aster

Best Animated Feature

Best Foreign Language Film

Burning

Runners-up: Cold War and Roma

Best Documentary