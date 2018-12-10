Film
Toronto film critics just named the best movies of the year

Oscars season is fast approaching, which means accolades are starting to file out left and right. 

There are countless groups and organizations that award film creators for their work. Toronto is home to one such group, the Toronto Film Critics Association

The group is made up of film critics, journalists, and others in the industry, and awards recognition for directors, films, and actors. 

This year, the TFCA has awarded the Best Movie to Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, who also won for Best Director. 

Best Female Lead was awarded to Olivia Colman in The Favourite

Best Male Lead was awarded to Ethan Hawke, for First Reformed

Roma is a Netflix original film. It stars Yalitza Aparicio as a nanny for a wealthy family, who deals with a pregnancy and a needy employer who resides in a very different level of Mexico's class status system. 

Here's the full list of 2018 awards from the TFCA:

Best Picture
  • Roma
  • Runners-up: Burning and First Reformed

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor
  • Steven Yuen, Burning
  • Runners-up: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?,  Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Best Supporting Actress

Best Director
  • Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
  • Runners-up: Lee Chang-dong, Burning, Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best screenplay
  • Tie: The Favourite by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara and First Reformed by Paul Schrader 
  • Runner-up: Roma by Alfonso Cuarón
Best First Feature

Best Animated Feature

Best Foreign Language Film
  • Burning
  • Runners-up: Cold War and Roma

Best Documentary

