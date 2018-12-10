Toronto film critics just named the best movies of the year
Oscars season is fast approaching, which means accolades are starting to file out left and right.
There are countless groups and organizations that award film creators for their work. Toronto is home to one such group, the Toronto Film Critics Association.
The group is made up of film critics, journalists, and others in the industry, and awards recognition for directors, films, and actors.
This year, the TFCA has awarded the Best Movie to Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, who also won for Best Director.
Best Female Lead was awarded to Olivia Colman in The Favourite.
Best Male Lead was awarded to Ethan Hawke, for First Reformed.
Roma is a Netflix original film. It stars Yalitza Aparicio as a nanny for a wealthy family, who deals with a pregnancy and a needy employer who resides in a very different level of Mexico's class status system.
Here's the full list of 2018 awards from the TFCA:
