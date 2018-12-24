Original cast of Degrassi to reunite at Toronto convention

Joey Jeremiah wants you to come and hang out with him for three days at a hotel near the airport! And it'll only cost you $200!

Degrassi Palooza, set to take place in Toronto this June, is described as a "multi day reunion" and "the ultimate OG Degrassi event" where fans of the iconic Canadian teen drama can geek out over the show's second, but most important iteration from the 1980s and '90s.

Actor Pat Mastroianni (Jeremiah) is hosting the event at The Westin Toronto Airport Hotel and says that more than 20 members from Degrassi's original cast will be in attendance.

"Let's go back to the 80's and 90's and join us for a full 3 day weekend of pure joy, love, and nostalgia," reads a description of the conference on EventBrite. "Meet fellow fans from around the world."

"This event was created for you the fans, by the cast," it continues. "We couldn't have imagined back then how much this show meant to so many people worldwide. Allow us to share with you our stories, experiences, and catch up with you about life 25 years later."

Guests that have been announced so far include Kirsten Bourne (who portrayed Tessa Campanelli on Degrassi High), Stacie Mistysyn (Caitlin Ryan), Amanda Stepto (Spike) and, of course, Stegan Brogren, who continues to play Principal Archie "Snake" Simpson in new chapters of the show's life.

Drake will not be in attendance, as he was not in the cast of Degrassi Junior High or Degrassi High. He and fellow A-lister Nina Dobrev appeared on Degrassi: The Next Generation, which aired for 14 seasons beginning in 2001.

Guests can, however, expect live Q&A sessions, trivia contests, a Degrassi-themed escape room, cosplayers, screenings, memorabilia vendors, special ceremonies, presentations and "an original episode script reading live with cast and fans on the main stage."

A three-day-long "VIP Experience" will run you $399 right now, though it is not yet clear what that entails. Regular three day passes start at $199 and include a free autographed photo of Mastroianni.