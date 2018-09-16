Film
Jason Gorber
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tiff tickets

TIFF was a great film festival but getting tickets continues to frustrate

Film
Jason Gorber
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

TIFF's move to a more modern system for ticketing hasn't been an entirely smooth one over the last several festivals.

It began with massive delays and frustration from patrons trying to secure their picks at the beginning of the fest, and continues through the closing day's free People's Choice screening.

Tickets for this year's winner went on the site at 8 a.m. this morning hours before the announcement of what film would be playing in that slot which some found strange.

The virtual ticketing is meant to free up the post announcement long lines that are a tradition on the last day of the festival, but it did leave some people unable to secure seats despite checking in right at the on-sale window.

Meanwhile, within minutes some of these free tickets were already being resold on classified sites.

With the change of voting protocol that allows anyone with an email address a chance to vote whether or not they have proof they were at the screening there's been concern that this will result in ostensibly voter fraud for fans to sway the vote even if they've never set foot in Toronto.

Given the presige of the award and the real implications not only for box office success but for Oscar attention these are real factors to consider to avoid this prize becoming little more than an internet poll easily swayed by external participation.

Time will tell what effect these elements have on the award and what changes may be made for next year.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

TIFF announces award winning films for 2018

Stephan James rocketing from Scarborough to Hollywood star

TIFF was a great film festival but getting tickets continues to frustrate

5 movies that could win the People's Choice Award at TIFF

Michael Moore pens emotional goodbye to Toronto

The best and worst movies at TIFF 2018 so far

Toronto can't get enough of TIFF Bingo

Ryan Gosling's wild night in Toronto included Justin Trudeau