TIFF was a great film festival but getting tickets continues to frustrate

TIFF's move to a more modern system for ticketing hasn't been an entirely smooth one over the last several festivals.

It began with massive delays and frustration from patrons trying to secure their picks at the beginning of the fest, and continues through the closing day's free People's Choice screening.

Tickets for this year's winner went on the site at 8 a.m. this morning hours before the announcement of what film would be playing in that slot which some found strange.

Queued to pick up to keys for #TIFF18 People's Choice winner. Having the tickets made available BEFORE the winner is announced seems like a ridiculous idea. pic.twitter.com/kZzZOVTyKG — LeesahSea's @ #TIFF18 (@LeesahSea) September 16, 2018

The virtual ticketing is meant to free up the post announcement long lines that are a tradition on the last day of the festival, but it did leave some people unable to secure seats despite checking in right at the on-sale window.

@TIFF_NET How can all the showings for the Peoples choice be gone if I clicked the like at 8am? A another example of industry taking all the tickets beforehand so the public who this award is for don't get an opportunity to attend. Disappointing TIFF. #TIFF18 — Mathew Redfearn (@MathewRedfearn) September 16, 2018

Meanwhile, within minutes some of these free tickets were already being resold on classified sites.

Yeah a quick search on Kijiji shows the problem straight away, tickets already being sold. Either way very disappointing. #TIFF18 — Mathew Redfearn (@MathewRedfearn) September 16, 2018

With the change of voting protocol that allows anyone with an email address a chance to vote whether or not they have proof they were at the screening there's been concern that this will result in ostensibly voter fraud for fans to sway the vote even if they've never set foot in Toronto.

@TIFF_NET @mmadnesstiff @cameron_tiff @jane_tiff @grolsch_ca @ladygaga The Peoples Choice Award #TIFF18 cannot be tainted by fake votes with calls like this? Another example here with 474k followers. Why did you change it from having to put in your actual ticket number? https://t.co/ZpG45ErIn5 — Niall Harding (@nharding78) September 15, 2018

Given the presige of the award and the real implications not only for box office success but for Oscar attention these are real factors to consider to avoid this prize becoming little more than an internet poll easily swayed by external participation.

Time will tell what effect these elements have on the award and what changes may be made for next year.