Film
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
tiff bingo toronto

Toronto can't get enough of TIFF Bingo

As we all know, TIFF isn't just a film fest, it's a lifestyle, which is why people are once again thoroughly enjoying themselves with this year's #TIFFBingo card.

Combining the dedication of film buffs with the cocky intensity of seasoned bingo players, the film festival's annual game challenges movie-goers to cross off as many squares as they can on the card, which they can download off the TIFF website.

Evidently people have been looking forward to filling out these bad boys since the festival started—TIFF has been doing this bingo thing for the past seven years—and everyone's been flaunting their filled out squares all over social media.

There's easy ones, like catching the anti-pirating "Arrr" preview, taking the stairs (if possible), "Severely misjudge the weather" which can't have been hard the past few days, and "Thank a volunteer".

Others are way more movie specific, like "See Barry vs. Damien, Round 2," which require watching both First Man and If Beale Street Could Talk by Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins respectively (last year's matchup was La La Land vs. Moonlight).

There's also "Michael Myers sighting," which is impossible unless you hit the Halloween premiere (or if you get lucky on the TTC.)

Unlike actual bingo, there are no restaurant coupons or jackpots to be won if you fill out your card, just bragging rights.

