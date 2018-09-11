Toronto can't get enough of TIFF Bingo

As we all know, TIFF isn't just a film fest, it's a lifestyle, which is why people are once again thoroughly enjoying themselves with this year's #TIFFBingo card.

#TIFFBingo: it’s Bingo, but with TIFF.



Keep track of your #TIFF18 experiences, cross them off as you go, and be sure to stay one step ahead of Film Twitter™️. https://t.co/YqmtS4QRtC pic.twitter.com/GNOksvkamB — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 6, 2018

Combining the dedication of film buffs with the cocky intensity of seasoned bingo players, the film festival's annual game challenges movie-goers to cross off as many squares as they can on the card, which they can download off the TIFF website.

After multiple fests, this’ll be my first year getting a BINGO… and this is only day 5 😳



All I need to do is help get some poor tourist get lost and I’m done! — comedyfilmguy (@comedyfilmguy) September 10, 2018

Evidently people have been looking forward to filling out these bad boys since the festival started—TIFF has been doing this bingo thing for the past seven years—and everyone's been flaunting their filled out squares all over social media.

My legs are already burning at my first thought of "take the stairs:" Scotiabank! Can't wait for my first "Arrr!" this afternoon! — Laura (@MissLaura317) September 7, 2018

There's easy ones, like catching the anti-pirating "Arrr" preview, taking the stairs (if possible), "Severely misjudge the weather" which can't have been hard the past few days, and "Thank a volunteer".

#TIFFbingo is filling up. Turning around from Climax last night to see If Beale St Could Talk. Coffee is my best friend. pic.twitter.com/L1HTOy7Rtu — Amy Bowman (@sovietmovies) September 10, 2018

Others are way more movie specific, like "See Barry vs. Damien, Round 2," which require watching both First Man and If Beale Street Could Talk by Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins respectively (last year's matchup was La La Land vs. Moonlight).

Does cosplay in the rush line count as “Michael Myers Sighting?” #TIFFBingo pic.twitter.com/7yu9T3PpQl — Sean Kelly at #TIFF18 (@SKonMovies) September 9, 2018

There's also "Michael Myers sighting," which is impossible unless you hit the Halloween premiere (or if you get lucky on the TTC.)

DAY 5 and 15 films into #TIFF18 - not a bad #TIFFBingo card so far. pic.twitter.com/gqQPd0NIvR — H31-D1 (@pwnny) September 11, 2018

Unlike actual bingo, there are no restaurant coupons or jackpots to be won if you fill out your card, just bragging rights.