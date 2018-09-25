Professor mistakenly plays porn in packed U of T lecture hall

Hundreds of bleary-eyed students kicked their weeks off with a bang on Monday morning when, just after 9 a.m., an acclaimed psychology professor accidentally blasted hardcore pornography in a lecture hall.

The incident in question is said to have taken place at the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus during a class called PSYA01: Introduction to Biological and Cognitive Psychology.

Video footage from the scene shows students laughing and screaming in disbelief while a projector screens what appears to be a man and woman engaged in canine-style copulation.

"First psychology class... wtf... prof was watching porn before this," reads a caption on the video, which was originally posted to Snapchat.

Multiple Reddit threads sprung up on Monday afternoon and evening, though the videos attached to them have all since been deleted. Comments from some of the roughly 500 students in that fateful class, however, remain intact.

Several Redditors, as well as people on Twitter and Facebook, suggest that the professor was Dr. Steve Joordens, a well-liked instructor and award-winning scientist with his own Wikipedia page.

Joordens has not publicly commented on the matter, and U of T told The Varsity that, while it is aware of the incident, it cannot discuss matters relating to personnel.

Meanwhile, a Rate My Professors page for Joordens is being spammed with (bad) jokes about the porn incident.

"His very erect foundation of knowledge and HANDS on teaching style is what gets me going," reads one. "Although his lectures get harder and harder to understand, my thick appreciation for this class will never recede to a flaccid state."

Jokes abound on Twitter too, where it has been suggested that the type of porn shown in class was hentai (which is just anime porn, in case you were tempted to Google.)

All in all, an interesting first class of the semester for students at UTSC — one that might even turn out to be psychological experiment of sorts, meant to demonstrate something about sexuality and the human mind.

Or not.