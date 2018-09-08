Dev Patel charmed Toronto and was overwhelmed by puppies

What's better than puppies? Nothing, absolutely nothing. That is, unless you're adding actors with great hair into the mix.

Dev Patel was out and about in Toronto yesterday for the world premiere of his new movie Hotel Mumbai, and along the way stopped by EW + People TIFF portrait studio on King to take some ridiculously adorable pictures with some rescue puppies.

The 28-year-old actor dropped by the studio with his co-star Jason Issacs for a photo sesh with a litter of adorable puppers.

Dev Patel with rescue puppies



EW + People Toronto Film Festival portrait studio. #TIFF pic.twitter.com/TlXBomd9XP — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) September 8, 2018

He clearly enjoyed himself. I mean who wouldn't.

After the shoot, Dev took a minute to take some selfies with fans outside before heading out, presumably to get ready for his big premiere.

Later that night he took to the TIFF red carpet, where he and his voluptuous hair worked the heck out of the crowd.

The 28-year-old actor hasn't been back in Toronto since his movie Lion with Nicole Kidman in 2016, and it seems people have really been looking forward to his return to the 6ix.