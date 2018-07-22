Film
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
shazam toronto

The trailer for Shazam! is out and Toronto is all over it

Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
The streets of Toronto and the TTC are all over the trailer for DC's newest superhero movie Shazam! and people are loving it. 

DC unveiled the trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and even though the movie is supposed to be set in Philadelphia, locals have been calling out all the recognizable scenery that's obviously shot in Toronto. 

The most obvious locale is the interior of a TTC subway car, which looked pretty much exactly the same other than a few changes and a different subway map. 

People are also spotting some other familiar spots like Annette High School in the Junction. There's also bits of Fort York, U of T and Woodbine Shopping Centre in there.

The film just wrapped up shooting and is set to be released in April. 

Lead photo by

Warner Bros.

