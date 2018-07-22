The trailer for Shazam! is out and Toronto is all over it

The streets of Toronto and the TTC are all over the trailer for DC's newest superhero movie Shazam! and people are loving it.

DC unveiled the trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and even though the movie is supposed to be set in Philadelphia, locals have been calling out all the recognizable scenery that's obviously shot in Toronto.

I love that #Shazam was shot in Toronto and that they had to add like 6 fictional relief lines to the Toronto subway map to make it more believable as the subway of a major metropolitan city. #YYZ #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/Y3RGmjkuRo — Andrew Ivimey (@Ivimey) July 21, 2018

The most obvious locale is the interior of a TTC subway car, which looked pretty much exactly the same other than a few changes and a different subway map.

So Shazam is from Toronto? That's Annette High School, High Park subway station, they testin out there powers on Dundas n Glenlake (I think), and the robbery is near there? Damn this is too Toronto. — Lucid Dreamer (@DreamyLucid) July 21, 2018

People are also spotting some other familiar spots like Annette High School in the Junction. There's also bits of Fort York, U of T and Woodbine Shopping Centre in there.

If you want to save the world, say the magic word. ⚡#SHAZAMMovie pic.twitter.com/w6TMeTbBf3 — Shazam Movie (@ShazamMovie) July 21, 2018

The film just wrapped up shooting and is set to be released in April.