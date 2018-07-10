Toronto goes wild for one of Bollywood's biggest stars

If you were anywhere in the vicinity of Square One last night, you likely saw (and definitely heard) thousands of screaming, ecstatic fans doing the Beatlemania/Bieber Fever thing on sidewalks, in the parking lot, and from well across the street.

No, Drake didn't stage a surprise show in Mississauga last night — and even if he had, the crowd wouldn't have been this jaw-droppingly huge.

The masses were there for Indian superstar Salman Khan; A debonair actor, artist and humanitarian who kind of strikes me as the George Clooney of Bollywood, with a Johnny Depp twist (please do correct me if I'm wrong, Indian media buffs.)

Khan was in town this week for a Sunday night stage show at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton.

Called Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded, the show is described as "a showcase of Bollywood's world -class production capabilities" and stars Khan, alongside several other famous actors, singers and dancers.

Seriously one of the best Bollywood shows I have seen! Where else do you get #SalmanKhan just hovering over top of you? #DabanggReloaded #toronto #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/E6L9lSv9Mc — Amin Dhillon (@AminDhillon) July 9, 2018

Photos of Khan posing with actress Rhamba after the show in Hamilton have exploded across the web in recent days as fans of both entertainers delight in seeing the Judwaa stars reunited.

On Tuesday evening, Khan launched his new charity clothing line (Being Human Clothing) at Square One with a public appearance and Q&A session.

Salman Khan today in Toronto pic.twitter.com/IOP1SM7NL5 — R D (@ItsRaviD) July 10, 2018

Fans camped out all around the mall just to get a glimpse of the beloved star.

This is not India.. This is Toronto where the crowd goes crazy to get a glimpse of @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/qOJQWmMLUN — 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓 (@Cursed_Child_) July 10, 2018

And the lineup to buy something from his new line — the proceeds of which "provide education and healthcare support to the underprivileged" — was Cheesecake Factory long.

Busy as his schedule must be, Khan still took time to meet and take photos with some of the fans who showed up to see him.