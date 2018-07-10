Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Salman Khan Toronto

Toronto goes wild for one of Bollywood's biggest stars

Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you were anywhere in the vicinity of Square One last night, you likely saw (and definitely heard) thousands of screaming, ecstatic fans doing the Beatlemania/Bieber Fever thing on sidewalks, in the parking lot, and from well across the street.

No, Drake didn't stage a surprise show in Mississauga last night — and even if he had, the crowd wouldn't have been this jaw-droppingly huge.

The masses were there for Indian superstar Salman Khan; A debonair actor, artist and humanitarian who kind of strikes me as the George Clooney of Bollywood, with a Johnny Depp twist (please do correct me if I'm wrong, Indian media buffs.)

Khan was in town this week for a Sunday night stage show at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton.

Called Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded, the show is described as "a showcase of Bollywood's world -class production capabilities" and stars Khan, alongside several other famous actors, singers and dancers.

Photos of Khan posing with actress Rhamba after the show in Hamilton have exploded across the web in recent days as fans of both entertainers delight in seeing the Judwaa stars reunited.

On Tuesday evening, Khan launched his new charity clothing line (Being Human Clothing) at Square One with a public appearance and Q&A session.

Fans camped out all around the mall just to get a glimpse of the beloved star.

And the lineup to buy something from his new line — the proceeds of which "provide education and healthcare support to the underprivileged" — was Cheesecake Factory long.

Busy as his schedule must be, Khan still took time to meet and take photos with some of the fans who showed up to see him.

Lead photo by

Square One

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto goes wild for one of Bollywood's biggest stars

What's filming in Toronto this summer

Sequel to the movie IT has begun filming in Toronto

Free outdoor movies in Toronto for summer 2018

Giant inflatable movie baby is about to take over Toronto

Superhero show Titans currently filming on Toronto's streets

Long shuttered Toronto cinema is finally about to re-open

Here are all the free movies at Yonge-Dundas Square this summer