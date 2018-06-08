Giant inflatable movie baby is about to take over Toronto

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, wait... it's a really big Pixar baby balloon tethered with ropes to a parking lot!

Just in time for the weekend, Disney has installed a 40-foot-tall, inflatable "Jack-Jack" on Toronto's waterfront, just across the channel from Ontario Place.

Hey #Toronto! Spot the larger-than-life version of everyone’s fave super-toddler, baby Jack-Jack this weekend at ONTARIO PLACE (955 Lake Shore Blvd. W), now until 8pm on Sunday! The 40-foot inflatable will make an ‘Incredible’ photo op! #Incredibles2 hits theatres on June 15! pic.twitter.com/RIgZfvvJEX — WaltDisneyStudiosCAN (@DisneyStudiosCA) June 8, 2018

Jack-Jack, I have learned, is a superhero baby with laser eyes from the Incredibles movie franchise. He and his family will be hitting the big screen for the first time in 14 years when The Incredibles 2 comes out on June 15.

Walt Disney Studios Canada confirms that the Jack-Jack doll will be out all weekend at 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West.

There is a giant raccoon baby floating on the Martin Goodman Trail right now. WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!? pic.twitter.com/Zg0vydiWqA — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) June 8, 2018

Fans are encouraged to take photos with the larger-than-life super-toddler between now and 8 p.m. on Sunday, when this particular promo for the forthcoming film wraps up and goes home (to space, maybe? Does the baby live in space? He looks like he lives in space.)

If you happen to be reading this from Vancouver, a giant baby Jack-Jack will be chilling out there as well.