Incredibles 2 toronto

Giant inflatable movie baby is about to take over Toronto

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, wait... it's a really big Pixar baby balloon tethered with ropes to a parking lot!

Just in time for the weekend, Disney has installed a 40-foot-tall, inflatable "Jack-Jack" on Toronto's waterfront, just across the channel from Ontario Place.

Jack-Jack, I have learned, is a superhero baby with laser eyes from the Incredibles movie franchise. He and his family will be hitting the big screen for the first time in 14 years when The Incredibles 2 comes out on June 15.

Walt Disney Studios Canada confirms that the Jack-Jack doll will be out all weekend at 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Fans are encouraged to take photos with the larger-than-life super-toddler between now and 8 p.m. on Sunday, when this particular promo for the forthcoming film wraps up and goes home (to space, maybe? Does the baby live in space? He looks like he lives in space.)

If you happen to be reading this from Vancouver, a giant baby Jack-Jack will be chilling out there as well.

Lead photo by

DK Canada

