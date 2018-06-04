Harvey Weinstein horror movie to be set in Toronto

Writer and director Brian De Palma — best known for his direction on Carrie and Scarface — has decided that his newest horror movie will be "inspired" by the Harvey Weinstein scandal (Weinstein was arrested on charges of rape and criminal sex acts) and will take place during the Toronto International Film Festival.

To the french media outlet La Parisien, De Palma said "I am writing a film about this scandal, which I am currently discussing with a French producer...it will be a horror movie, with a sexual aggressor, and it will happen in the film industry."

De Palma said this character will not be called Harvey Weinstein.

To Le Point, he said "More specifically, a horror film whose plot will be in a context of sexual harassment in Hollywood and which will take place during the Toronto Film Festival."

Many are criticizing De Palma for this idea, Vanity Fair saying that he joins a "growing group of (predominantly male) artists eager to turn the Weinstein story into art."

According to this interview, De Palma's producer pick, Saïd Ben Saïd is currently working on other films, so this one will not begin production "before the summer of 2019."