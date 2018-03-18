Film
Toronto film series shines a spotlight on black cinema

A monthly film series dedicated to celebrating Black cinema is marking its one year anniversary with a showing of the radical feminist film, Born In Flames.

Black Gold will be showing the award-winning lo-fi, low-budget film that set a new precedent for feminist, black, and queer narratives in the 1980s. 

Set in New York City, the film centres around two vocal feminist groups using the radio airwaves to broadcast their opinions on female radicalism in a world rife with sexual violence.

Playing at The Royal Cinema, the movie will be screened in all its restored 35mm print glory on March 22, and will feature a Skype Q&A with its iconic director, Lizzie Borden. 

Previous films showcased by Black Gold include Portrait Of Jason by Shirley Clarke and Space Is The Place, the afro-futurist intergalactic adventure by Sun Ra and director John Coney. 

Lead photo by

Black Gold

