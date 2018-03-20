Female chefs in the spotlight on opening night of Hot Docs

Girl power will be front and centre at Hot Docs this year as the fest tackles female representation in film, the workplace and the world.

Opening night will see the world premiere of Maya Gallus' The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution. The Canadian filmmaker takes viewers inside the the kitchens of the world's top female chefs.

Meanwhile, the Silence Breakers program features stories of brave women breaking down gender barriers, fighting disease and challenging themselves and cultural stereotypes. In total, half the works in the 2018 Hot Docs lineup are by female filmmakers.

Other program highlights include an expanded DocX program (with virtual reality and interactive experiences), and special 25th anniversary treats.

One you won't want to miss is a free IMAX screening at the Ontario Place Cinesphere of The Trolley, which showcases Toronto as one of the only cities in North America to have kept up an extensive streetcar network.

The festival runs from April 26 to May 6. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 27 at 11 a.m.