Vintage night markets are coming to Toronto all summer long

Toronto will be home to monthly vintage night markets all summer long.

Toronto's fashionistas and eagle-eyed thrifters already know by now that Hogtown Flea's monthly markets are a go-to for the coolest people in the city — and you're about to get another option to shop this summer.

Run by Leslieville's Coffee and Clothing, Hogtown Flea is partnering with Old Flame Brewing Company to bring their vintage markets to the Distillery District on the last Saturday of the month from June to August.

You'll be able to shop vintage clothes and other wares from 15 local vendors, jam out to music, eat and drink plenty of beer on an outdoor patio.

The markets will be operating out of Old Flame's Distillery location at 43 Tank House Lane between 6 and 10 p.m. on June 29, July 27 and Aug 31.

Quite possibly the best part of all, admission is completely free, which opens up some extra coin to spend on all of your sweet new vintage threads.

Hogtown Flea will also be hosting their regular markets throughout the summer as well, every other Sunday at Neighbourhood Studios (24 McGee) in Leslieville.