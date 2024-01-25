Fashion & Style
Daily Hive
Posted 7 hours ago
value village ikea

Value Village selling IKEA items marked up at wild prices

Just last week, a stack of egg cartons was uncovered for $3.99 at a Value Village. Now, even more ridiculously priced garbage has been discovered at the chain thrift store, and it appears there are some running themes.

Canadian thrifters have shared photos on a shopping-related Canadian Facebook group, showing overpriced used bottles and empty candle jars on the shelves, with some items being sold for more than they originally cost.

A Dollarama bottle, originally costing $3, was spotted at a Value Village in Pembroke, Ontario, for $3.99.

Group member Christ Joubert posted a photo of the "gem" on January 15.

value village ikea

Chris Joubert/Facebook

In December, someone spotted IKEA's famous Korken glass bottle being sold secondhand at a Winnipeg location for $5.99, when a new one retails for $3.99.

value village ikea

Pieter Jongbloed/Facebook

Another group member, Lucy Crook, shared a photo of the same bottle being sold for the same price at a Moncton store.

value village ikea

Luci Crook/Facebook

IKEA's Rajtan spice jars, which retail for $3.99 for a set of four, were seen selling for $2.99 per set of two.

value village ikea

Anonymous poster/Facebook

Experiences shared by thrifters show that wildly priced empty or almost-empty candle jars are also a repeat offence at Value Village.

Shopper Zayn Bee shared a raggedy old candle jar originally sold at a TJX discount store.

"Empty scratched Winners candle. Only $4!!" they wrote.

value village ikea

Zayn Bee/Facebook

Look at this jar, formerly a three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works, selling for $5.49.

value village ikea

Zayn Bee/Facebook

Another shopper shared photos of more "basically empty Bath & Body Works candles for sale."

"These won't even burn as the wick is so small," wrote Paige Doucette.

Worth $2.99? You decide.

value village ikea

Paige Doucette/Facebook

"For $5, you can enjoy about five seconds of romantic candlelight," Facebook user Jane Murray cheekily wrote on Sunday while sharing a photo of yet another old three-wick horror from Bath & Body Works.

value village ikea

Jane Murray/Facebook

The math just isn't math-ing.

Lead photo by

Chris Joubert/Anonymous poster|Facebook
