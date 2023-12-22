Shocking surveillance video shows car smash into jewellery store in Brampton

Shocking new surveillance footage taken outside of a jewellery store in Brampton shows a vehicle ram and crash into the building repeatedly as four masked individuals rush inside.

The incident occurred at Koka Jewellers in Jaipur Gore Plaza, located at 8887 The Gore Rd., at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Jaw-dropping video of the break-and-enter shows a white sedan crashing into the building, before reversing and smashing into the jewellery store once again.

After the crash, at least four masked individuals are seen rushing from across the street and hopping over the wreckage to enter the jewellery store. Koka Jewellers notified patrons that it would temporarily close its doors due to all the damage, but would reopen its doors as soon as possible.

Peel Regional Police told blogTO that the incident is now part of an ongoing break-and-enter investigation in which a stolen vehicle, a white Honda Civic, was used as the means to gain entry into the store.

"The suspects remain outstanding and it has not yet been determined the total amount of goods stolen during the break-and-enter," police said in a statement.

Luckily, the jewellery store was unoccupied during the crash, and no injuries were reported. Over the past few weeks, it appears as though robberies — specifically at jewellery stores — have been on the rise in Brampton.

On Dec. 8, a viral video showed a group of masked men armed with hammers striking the White Carat Co. jewellery store at Bramalea City Centre. Peel Regional Police said the robbery was carried out by three suspects while a fourth person waited in a getaway car.

Another brazen smash-and-grab robbery occurred at the same jewellery store on Nov. 8. According to investigators, three masked and armed suspects smashed multiple display cases and removed a "substantial quantity" of jewellery. Police managed to arrest one suspect at the scene.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Peel Regional Police or reach out to Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.