Bed Bath & Beyond officially relaunches in Canada

Bed Bath & Beyond has officially relaunched online in Canada.



This comes after Overstock, a US-based furnishings retailer, announced last month it "acquired certain intellectual property assets of the Bed Bath & Beyond banner."



Overstock added that it was planning to relaunch the Bed Bath & Beyond domain in Canada, followed by a relaunch of a refreshed website, mobile app, and loyalty program in the US.



Now, it looks like Bed Bath & Beyond's Canadian site is ready to go.



On its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page, Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed that "it is back with a new website featuring an even bigger selection of the quality kitchen, bath, storage, and dining items you’ve known us for."



The company also said that Overstock is now Bed Bath & Beyond, and for those that had an Overstock account, that information has been saved and is available on the relaunched site.



The website features some limited-time deals, such as an extra 15 per cent off select bedding, bath, furniture, and home decor products, which rings tried and true to the Bed Bath & Beyond we know.



There's also a limited-time offer for free standard shipping on nearly all orders in Canada (excluding remote Canadian postal codes).



However, there are some changes to be aware of before you fill your online cart.



The company said on its FAQ page that it cannot honour gift cards that were issued and unused. Gift cards and balances from pre-existing physical and digital cards "expired under previous Bed Bath & Beyond ownership."



The new Bed Bath & Beyond Canada does not currently offer gift cards. The website only accepts promo codes sent to customers after June 29, 2023.



Additionally, any items purchased before June 29, 2023, cannot be returned. Purchases made after this date are eligible for returns within a 30-day window.



Bed Bath & Beyond said there is no loyalty program at this time, but it is working on introducing a new one to its customers soon.



As for plans to reopen any brick-and-mortar stores, Bed Bath & Beyond noted that it has no plans to reopen any physical locations.



Bed Bath & Beyond announced in February that all its stores in Canada would be closing.