SUV smashes into Ontario thrift store

Talk about a crazy day at work! A thrift store chain shared a video on their social media that showed a car crashing inside one of their stores.

On May 7, Talize, a Canadian-owned for-profit thrift retailer with locations in Ontario and British Columbia, posted CCTV footage on their Instagram account.

The video, dated May 7, shows shelves and racks of clothing at their Belleville, Ontario location.

People can be seen walking around in the background.

However, at the 11:02 mark, an out-of-control maroon SUV crashes through the wall and clothing racks, pushing against a long mirrored shoe rack before coming to a stop.

"We are so relieved that there were no injuries after this accident at our Belleville store, thanks to all our employees and customers who quickly came to the assistance of the driver and those who were close by," reads the post, which also informed shoppers that the store will be temporarily closed.

One commenter quipped, "Looks like you can donate your car now."

But others stated that they were grateful that no one was hurt in the incident.

According to their website, Talize sells donated clothing, shoes, accessories, homeware, books, toys, and more "all while contributing to the health and sustainability of our planet."

Lead photo by

Talize
