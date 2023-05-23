Air Jordan is taking another stab at a Toronto Raptors themed shoe

Air Jordan is bringing back the coveted Raptors purple and red.

Set to release in the coming months, Jordan Brand is giving the Raptors treatment to an underrated shoe from their team line: The MVP.

The Raptors colourway debuted in 2002 on the Air Jordan 7. This particular vintage is difficult to come by these days as early 2000s Jordans are notoriously difficult to maintain if they remained unworn since they dropped.

In 2012, the 7 was remastered with some more modern materials. The innovation proved to be worthwhile as the sneaker sells for upwards of $700 on resale markets.

The colourway was also used on an adjacent sneaker, the 4, in 2018, and swiftly re-released the following year under the OVO moniker.

6 God in the building. @Drake wearing the Air Jordan 4 Raptors. pic.twitter.com/ZAuv4YoQKL — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) April 24, 2019

The MVP Raptors release takes the best aspects of the last two collaborations, and gives fans what they truly want.

Jordan Brand is opting to use the red from the Air Jordan 4, along with the same, less barney-like purple colour. The silhouette itself utilizes the same air bubble found in the heel of the 7, along with the same triangular shape on the upper ankle.

The 1st Jordan I ever had, back when I didn't know anything about sneakers. I HAVE TO COP!!! — Mr. Blaq (@tremaine1978) February 26, 2022

This official??? Finally? Raptor or og playoff either way I am in — jon broder (@jonbrodes) February 25, 2022

With fans this excited for previous releases, it's hard not to find a reason to get excited for this one.