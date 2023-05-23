Fashion & Style
Marcus Mitropoulos
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nike air jordan raptors

Air Jordan is taking another stab at a Toronto Raptors themed shoe

Fashion & Style
Marcus Mitropoulos
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Air Jordan is bringing back the coveted Raptors purple and red. 

Set to release in the coming months, Jordan Brand is giving the Raptors treatment to an underrated shoe from their team line: The MVP.

The Raptors colourway debuted in 2002 on the Air Jordan 7. This particular vintage is difficult to come by these days as early 2000s Jordans are notoriously difficult to maintain if they remained unworn since they dropped.

In 2012, the 7 was remastered with some more modern materials. The innovation proved to be worthwhile as the sneaker sells for upwards of $700 on resale markets.

The colourway was also used on an adjacent sneaker, the 4, in 2018, and swiftly re-released the following year under the OVO moniker.

The MVP Raptors release takes the best aspects of the last two collaborations, and gives fans what they truly want.

nike air jordan raptors

Jordan Brand is opting to use the red from the Air Jordan 4, along with the same, less barney-like purple colour. The silhouette itself utilizes the same air bubble found in the heel of the 7, along with the same triangular shape on the upper ankle.

With fans this excited for previous releases, it's hard not to find a reason to get excited for this one.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Air Jordan is taking another stab at a Toronto Raptors themed shoe

Zellers is taking their relaunch to the next level in Canada with new locations

Major malls and retail stores open and closed on Victoria Day 2023 in Toronto

SUV smashes into Ontario thrift store

Aritzia hiring over 600 people for massive distribution hub near Toronto

Beloved Toronto neighbourhood flea market revived by local enthusiast

This UK brand is calling their newest sneakers a Toronto Raptors tribute

This Toronto pop-up will have over 1000 rare vintage looks