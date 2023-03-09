Toronto massage parlour permanently closing due to rising costs

A boutique business providing people with registered massage therapy has announced they'll soon be going out of business.

Liberty Massage Boutique is named for its neighbourhood of Liberty Village, but won't be around in the area for much longer.

The business offers Swedish therapeutic and specialty massages, with options like aromatherapy, deep tissue, hot stone and sports massages, as well as options for couples massages, massages for pregnant people and even a "four hands" massage with two therapists at the same time.

The business also had an "art lounge" decompression area displaying work from local artists, with tea and snacks. They originally opened in 2017.

Now Katherine Fife DiPasquale has posted a message to a Liberty Village neighbourhood group on Facebook on behalf the LMB management team, letting people know it's time for them to say goodbye.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Liberty Massage Boutique," she wrote.

"We are grateful to have been part of this community and THANK YOU for your support over the past six years."

The post also lets people know the boutique will be having a clearance sale, so if you were ever admiring any of their artsy furnishings, you can now bring them home during the sale taking place from March 27 to March 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DiPasquale tells blogTO that operations at the small business were "strained" due to periods of lockdowns and restrictions.

"The rising cost of doing business has been tough to keep pace with. We will miss our clients," DiPasquale tells blogTO.

"At this time we have no plans to reopen but will keep clients posted on where their favourite therapists can be found once our doors are closed.

The last day for treatments will be on Saturday, March 25."

Clients can reach out at info@libertymassageboutique.com to be put on their favourite RMT's mailing list.

"Whether you were with us from the beginning, or joined us near the end, we have valued your patronage and will miss being an integral part of your self care routine," reads the Facebook post.

"Till we meet again, take good care of yourselves."

Liberty Massage boutique will be closing at the end of March.