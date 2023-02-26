Toronto is getting a new fashion and music festival next month

MODECANADAROCKS will be bringing Canadian music and fashion together into one big night this March.

The festival – held at Rebel – will highlight some of the up and coming talent in Canada's music and fashion scene, and is set to open with a red-carpet reception, followed by a night of live music, DJs and performances.

The live performances of the night are set to be divided into three parts, with different focuses throughout each act – Of Art and Indigeneity, The Order of Canadian Style, and Black to the Future.

Canadian musicians like Cody Coyote, Tyler Shaw and Savannah Ré will also be taking the stage throughout the night. Ari Hicks and Zeina are among some of the other artists performing, and the Toronto Kiki Ballroom Alliance will also be in attendance.

You'll also get the chance to grab some food, drinks, and browse around, as small local businesses will be setting up shop throughout the night.

MODECANADAROCKS Fashion Music Festival will be held at 11 Polson Street on March 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Tickets range from $50 to $275, and are available on Eventbrite. Proceeds from the event will be donated to organizations supporting homeless youth in Ontario.