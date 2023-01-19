IKEA offering discounts to drivers but not transit riders and Toronto isn't impressed

Swedish multinational furniture company, IKEA, is being criticized by some for offering an exclusive discount to motorists but not transit riders in Toronto.

In a newsletter to IKEA Family members, the company provided an exclusive parking offer for loyalty program members at its downtown location.

"IKEA Family members receive $7 off their next purchase of $30 or more at IKEA Downtown - Aura! Present a valid parking ticket during check out to redeem," the e-mail reads.

Hey @IKEACanada why are you only offering this benefit to people driving to your downtown location? Round trip fare on the TTC would also be about $7.



It's not very sustainable or equitable to give discounts to people driving and nothing to people taking transit. pic.twitter.com/nd1sT6gA8G — Evan Boyce (@evboyce) January 16, 2023

After presenting a valid parking ticket with an IKEA Family card, members are eligible to receive $7 off their total purchase of $30 or more.

S0me customers questioned why the promotion didn't apply to transit riders as well, who also have to pay fares in order to get to the store.

The majority of the 2,000 take-away products at this location are home furnishing accessories, meaning larger items are normally delivered right to your house or available for pick-up at another location.

Maybe it's because people who don't drive to an IKEA aren't going to be likely to buy something big — Will Poundstone (@PoundstoneWill) January 17, 2023

There's also no parking area dedicated to the IKEA Aura location, with motorists usually finding limited paid parking a short walk away at 777 Bay Street.

Some customers suggested that the furniture company could do more to support transit riders by bringing back some of its popular shuttle services.

A one-time discount for IKEA family members through parking validation is a small benefit very few will use and it can be handled internally at the store. IKEA Canada could do more for transit riding customers by bringing back some of the shuttle services.https://t.co/MrtTlbeaYe — Moaz Ahmad (@yyzMYA) January 16, 2023

The store is located in the Aura Concourse Shopping Mall near the busy intersection of Gerrard Street and Yonge Street, and situated just a few blocks away from College Subway Station.

As a result, lots of customers choose to take the TTC in order to avoid heavy traffic and the hassle of finding parking downtown.

IKEA's Downtown Aura store is located at 382 Yonge Street.