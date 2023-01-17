Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shoo toronto

Toronto shoe store that was the only one of its kind has permanently closed

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A shoe store that was the only one of its kind in the world has permanently shut down at a mall in Toronto.

The world's only Shoo by Steve Madden was once located at Toronto's Eaton Centre, but Cadillac Fairview confirmed with blogTO that it's now permanently closed.

The idea behind the store was that it would showcase multiple brands from Steve Madden like Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, Greats, BB Dakota and Mad Love.

According to Retail Insider, Shoo launched at Eaton Centre in October 2015.

Retail Insider also reports that the brand was initially intended to expand with several other larger stores, but they never ended up opening.

The Eaton Centre store was located between an Oak + Fort and a Lindt store.

Lead photo by

CF Toronto Eaton Centre
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto shoe store that was the only one of its kind has permanently closed

The best looks from a Euphoria-themed party at SoHo House in Toronto

Two women in Toronto are changing the male dominated condom industry

Eddie Bauer store is permanently closing in Toronto and big sales are on right now

H&M is closing another store in Toronto

Toronto man invents furniture that might just make IKEA obsolete

OVO is having a massive warehouse sale in Toronto

Home Hardware is permanently closing a Toronto store for a new condo