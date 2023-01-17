Toronto shoe store that was the only one of its kind has permanently closed

A shoe store that was the only one of its kind in the world has permanently shut down at a mall in Toronto.

The world's only Shoo by Steve Madden was once located at Toronto's Eaton Centre, but Cadillac Fairview confirmed with blogTO that it's now permanently closed.

The idea behind the store was that it would showcase multiple brands from Steve Madden like Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, Greats, BB Dakota and Mad Love.

According to Retail Insider, Shoo launched at Eaton Centre in October 2015.

Retail Insider also reports that the brand was initially intended to expand with several other larger stores, but they never ended up opening.

The Eaton Centre store was located between an Oak + Fort and a Lindt store.