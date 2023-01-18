Toronto beauty boutique has permanently closed after a decade in business

After a decade, a beauty boutique that was a true part of its community has permanently closed.

Pause Beauty had been offering beauty, cosmetic and personal care since 2013, and has now closed at the dawn of 2023.

Owner Michelle Palmer prided herself on her standards of health, safety and wellness, and on creating an inclusive spa space. She penned heartfelt emotional statements which she posted online both preceding and announcing the closure.

A few days prior to announcing the closure, Palmer posted online saying how she had been planning on transitioning away from ownership. She had found a trustworthy company to sell to and the landlord had agreed to a lease transfer.

"Out of the blue, I was informed that our landlord has decided to sell the building," reads the statement.

The statement says the landlord had decided not to allow a lease extension or transfer on the lease in place for their current rent which is below market value. That was exactly what Pause's buyer was counting on, so they pulled out.

They had their current lease until November 30, 2023, and said in that initial announcement that they were considering every possible option including relocation.

Then, just days after that initial online post, the beauty boutique put out an official announcement saying Pause was permanently closed.

The main factor named in the announcement saying Pause was closed effective immediately was that it was "simply not financially healthy enough to relocate." The announcement also states that refunds will be issued where applicable.

"We did not expect this, we did not want this, but rest assured," reads the statement, "we will all be ok."

Pause had no further comment when blogTO reached out. The last official day for Pause was January 6.