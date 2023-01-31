Fashion & Style
Amanda Wawryk
Posted 4 hours ago
Indigo mug recall

Indigo recalls thousands of mugs and houseware items in Canada

A bunch of mugs, ornaments and housewares from Indigo are being recalled in Canada because of possible mold.

According to Health Canada, more than 21,000 items "may have been subject to humid conditions" and as a result, "mould may be present under the glazed surface of the products."

The affected products were sold from August 2022 to December 2022.

Indigo mugs recalled possible mold

Image courtesy of Indigo Canada 

The recalled products include Indigo branded ceramic mugs, and various houseware products ranging in design, colour and size.

Indigo Canada Mug Recall

Image courtesy of Indigo Canada

You can find the full list of recalled products here.

Lead photo by

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive
