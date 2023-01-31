Indigo recalls thousands of mugs and houseware items in Canada

A bunch of mugs, ornaments and housewares from Indigo are being recalled in Canada because of possible mold.

According to Health Canada, more than 21,000 items "may have been subject to humid conditions" and as a result, "mould may be present under the glazed surface of the products."

The affected products were sold from August 2022 to December 2022.

The recalled products include Indigo branded ceramic mugs, and various houseware products ranging in design, colour and size.

You can find the full list of recalled products here.