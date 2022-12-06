Three huge musicals are selling off their sets and wardrobes in Toronto for super cheap

Calling all theatre lovers! If you want to get your hands on some props and wardrobe from your favourite musical, you're in luck because Ready Set Recycle is hosting its last massive sale of the year in Toronto.

Set pieces and clothes from three international musical touring productions will be available to be purchased. The musicals include We Will Rock You!, Jukebox Hero and Let It Be!

Not only will there be items from these musicals at the sale, but also over $200,000 worth of designer clothes from other TV shows shot in the city. Designer brands include Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo, Gucci, Burberry and so much more.

This sale is super exciting as we’ll be auctioning off select wardrobe from the tour productions of the Beatles show LET IT BE!

Plus set and wardrobe from touring productions of Jukebox Hero and We Will Rock You!

Dec 7th-21st at @FactoryToronto https://t.co/p0FWJn5brt for deets pic.twitter.com/KTFWWh6zRy — ReadySetRecycle.com (@octopusworks) December 5, 2022

There will also be a special auction of the Sgt. Peppers costumes from the live touring production of Let It Be! if you're interested in getting your hands on one of the iconic sets.

The company is selling the costumes and props at up to 65 per cent off of what the production company paid for in an effort to keep them from going to a landfill.

The wardrobe sale is on December 7 through December 21 at the Factory Theatre at 125 Bathurst Street. The sale is open from 10:00 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. on weekends.

Admission to the event is free but the sale is asking those wanting to attend to bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation for local food banks.