Toronto store known for its unique gifts has permanently closed

A home-decor and curated lifestyle boutique in Toronto just announced the closure of their only brick-and-mortar.

Spruce Toronto is located in Cabbagetown, and is well-known for its fun vintage finds, unique home accessories, and handcrafted gifts.

The business announced via Instagram on Dec. 10 that their last day open in-store would be Dec. 18.

In a store closing FAQ on their website, Spruce Toronto provided some insight as to why the brick-and-mortar was closing.

"There are many layers to this answer - some of it comes down to bad luck (the fire) and some relates to the challenges faced by many small businesses these last few years," the website reads.

"We are working on a more detailed response to share with the community in the coming weeks," the post continues. "We have loved the last 10 years and are so grateful to everyone who has supported us."

In regards to their future plans, the business stated that as of right now, they plan to re-group in the next year and relaunch the store online with a few pop ups throughout the year.

At the time of writing, Spruce Toronto's online store is still running with several items still in stock. You can browse the store's home fragrances, pantry treats and curated vintage section for any last minute holiday shopping.

Spruce Toronto's only brick-and-mortar was located at 455 Parliament Street.