Toronto store that's been in business since 1985 is shutting down

A store that's been in business for almost 40 years in Toronto is shutting down, with a big "store closing" sign in the window.

LaManna Fashion for Men at 2223 Queen St. E. currently has a sign up reading "lease expired, store closing, everything must be sold."

The business dealt in men's apparel like casual wear, outerwear, dress wear and jeans.

Though it will be sad to see the business close after such a long run, fortunately, it's not as tragic a closure as some, with the owners departing from the business by choice.

"The closing of LaManna is not an economic issue, rather that my brother and I have decided to retire after 38 years of serving some of the nicest people in the city," Mario LaManna tells blogTO.

"As of yet the store is still available for lease to an ambitious young man or woman willing to carry on with the business."

LaManna says they don't have any leads on anyone willing to carry on the business with the same name as of yet.

"Our last day of operation for LaManna for now is December 31."