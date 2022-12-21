Fashion & Style
h&m bieber

H&M removes Justin Bieber merch after singer says 'trash' wasn't approved

H&M has responded to Justin Bieber’s disapproval of its latest collection that uses his face and name.

The fashion retail giant has decided to pull the merchandise after the Canadian pop star took to Instagram to call it "trash" and say that it was made without his approval.

In an email statement, H&M confirmed that it has stopped selling the products despite following "all proper approval procedures."

"But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from selling," stated a company spokesperson.

Bieber dragged the Swedish fashion brand in his Instagram stories on Monday and urged all 270 million of his followers not to buy the merch.

"THE H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN’T APPROVE IT. DON’T BUY IT," he said.

The collection feature's the "Peaches" singer's face printed on products like sweater dresses, t-shirts and tote bags, all of which are no longer available on H&M's site.

If you want approved Bieber products, look no further than the celebrity's own creations.

Besides selling his official merch on his website, the Stratford, Ontario-born performer also launched his own clothing line called Drew House in 2019.

Lead photo by

Justin Bieber / Evan Paterakis
