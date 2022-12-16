The new Aritzia in Toronto is so boyfriend-friendly one woman said she almost cried

We might have to update our list for the best date spots in Toronto, because people are saying Yorkdale's new Aritzia store might be a number one contender.

Aritzia recently renovated and expanded its store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and is now a whopping 20,000 square feet.

The interior of the shop is absolutely stunning, with moody lighting, contemporary furniture, lots of greenery, and of course, racks and racks of clothing.

One person even said the boutique has arcade games for men to stay busy while their partner shops.

I commuted out to Yorkdale for the first time in a while and the aritzia at Yorkdale is perfect for dates/boyfriends, it has a bar and arcade games for the men while the we shop 😅 — Hailey Amana (@haileyamana) December 10, 2022

Another person said the store was so beautiful it almost made them cry.

that new aritzia at yorkdale is so beautiful i almost cried — S (@st4rxgirl) November 27, 2022

The store's elegant archway leads you to the jaw-dropping fitting rooms, which are equipped with luxurious burnt orange drapes and bright lit mirrors.

The Yorkdale boutique also comes with an A-OK Cafe, which is Aritzia's in-house coffee shop. The cafe's seats are situated right in the store, meaning you'll have gorgeous view of all the clothing while you get your caffeine fix.

Now Open — a bigger, better, even more beautiful Yorkdale boutique in Toronto, ON. Now with an A-OK Cafe and an immersive Super World™ Pop Up. Swing by and let us show you around. https://t.co/umjBbz2J13 Find a boutique. pic.twitter.com/jlJVbKaeZO — aritzia (@ARITZIA) November 25, 2022

The coffee shop also serves up a newly expanded menu which offers a selection of wine, beer, cocktails and small plates featuring burrata and olives.

If you're struggling to prioritze date night during the busy holiday shopping season, Aritzia's Yorkdale location might just be able to check the two tasks off your list.