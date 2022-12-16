Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
aritzia toronto

The new Aritzia in Toronto is so boyfriend-friendly one woman said she almost cried

Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We might have to update our list for the best date spots in Toronto, because people are saying Yorkdale's new Aritzia store might be a number one contender. 

Aritzia recently renovated and expanded its store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and is now a whopping 20,000 square feet. 

The interior of the shop is absolutely stunning, with moody lighting, contemporary furniture, lots of greenery, and of course, racks and racks of clothing. 

One person even said the boutique has arcade games for men to stay busy while their partner shops. 

Another person said the store was so beautiful it almost made them cry. 

The store's elegant archway leads you to the jaw-dropping fitting rooms, which are equipped with luxurious burnt orange drapes and bright lit mirrors. 

The Yorkdale boutique also comes with an A-OK Cafe, which is Aritzia's in-house coffee shop. The cafe's seats are situated right in the store, meaning you'll have gorgeous view of all the clothing while you get your caffeine fix. 

The coffee shop also serves up a newly expanded menu which offers a selection of wine, beer, cocktails and small plates featuring burrata and olives. 

If you're struggling to prioritze date night during the busy holiday shopping season, Aritzia's Yorkdale location might just be able to check the two tasks off your list. 

Lead photo by

Aritzia
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

The new Aritzia in Toronto is so boyfriend-friendly one woman said she almost cried

Win a $500 Cadillac Fairview gift card

Win a $500 gift card to Toronto Premium Outlets

Three huge musicals are selling off their sets and wardrobes in Toronto for super cheap

A Toronto shopping mall is about to be renamed for the first time ever

Toronto's massive new semi-enclosed shopping centre is looking closer to reality

Toronto store tells customers it's skipping Black Friday

Internet abuzz after Drake wears ridiculous teddy bear coat to Toronto Raptors game