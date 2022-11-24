Toronto store tells customers it's skipping Black Friday

One Toronto activewear store is taking a refreshing approach to the busy holiday season, and choosing to prioritize their customers' well-being.

PERMISSION, owned by sister duo Laura and Amanda Santino, announced via email this week that they are skipping Black Friday, and went on to explain why.

"As we enter into a busy Holiday Season, we want to prioritze your peace of mind," the statement reads. "So we're here in your over-crowded inbox this week to let you know we're skipping out on Black Friday."

Co-founder Laura Santino told blogTO the business originally planned to participate in Black Friday this year, however, the team collectively felt overwhelmed by their inboxes full of countless deals early on.

"Skipping Black Friday felt like a more authentic approach to us, as we want our customers to be thoughtful with their purchases and not feel pressured into buying 'just because,'" Santino explained to blogTO. "We also recognize the stress and anxiety that can come up through the holiday season and wanted to prioritize everyone's mental health."

Santino says PERMISSION has already received an outpouring of positive responses since their announcement this morning. The activewear store has received lots of customer "replies to our email and messages on Instagram expressing their thankfulness and reaffirming what an overwhelming time as a consumer this can be," Santino said.

PERMISSION is well-known for its curated variety of activewear brands in-store and online, including several Toronto-based and female-owned brands. The ethos of the company has always been to disrupt the activewear industry and showcase everyday people modelling their clothes.

Although there's no pressure of a looming deadline for PERMISSION customers, the company is not skipping out on deals and savings for the holidays.

PERMISSION is still offering a 15 per cent off code for a one-time use now in-person or online until Dec. 25, which can be accessed via Instagram DM or the company's newsletter.

PERMISSION is located right at Ossington Avenue and Argyle Street.